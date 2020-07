Supervisor Kristin Gaspar urges San Diegans who have had COVID-19 to donate blood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As more people safely recover from being infected with COVID-19, doctors are using plasma from those who have recovered from the disease to help those currently infected.

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar is asking San Diegans who have recovered to donate blood to help others fighting the disease.

Gaspar explained how you can donate plasma to help the cause on Good Morning San Diego.