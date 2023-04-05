Supervisor Lawson-Remer does not support calls for Nathan Fletcher’s immediate resignation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Democrat County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer has stood by Nathan Fletcher’s side since taking office, voting in support of him on essentially every issue.

But now, Fletcher has announced his resignation to be effective May 15, 2023, after a lawsuit was filed by a former MTS employee, alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.

Lawson-Remer declined to call for the immediate resignation of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Wednesday, explaining that the planned May 15 resignation gives the county “the sufficient runway to plan a timely and orderly transition.”

Lawson-Remer released the statement (below) after Chair Nora Vargas announced during Tuesday’s regular meeting that supervisors will discuss options on finding a replacement for Fletcher at their May 2 meeting.

The statements about the lawsuit by Lawson-Remer and Vargas were the first time each Supervisor publicly criticized Nathan Fletcher.

According to the county Communications Office, the county’s charter allows the Board of Supervisors to fill a board vacancy “by appointment, by calling for a special election, or by a combination of the two.”

On the other hand, Fletcher’s Republican colleague Jim Desmond on Tuesday said Fletcher should not wait until next month to resign.

In a statement, Desmond said that “while this is a pending civil case, it’s clear that Mr. Fletcher should end his county employment immediately.”

Desmond, a Republican, added that Fletcher will continue to receive a county salary and benefits for weeks during his absence.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said he doesn’t condone any of Fletcher’s actions, “but at the end of the day my concern is not about getting even with him — it’s about doing right by his constituents.

“My constituents do not like when politicians from outside our community tell them what its best for them; I would not presume to do that to District 4 residents,” said Anderson, who is also a Republican. “But it is important that we all know what the options are, which is why I have reached out to county counsel to provide concrete answers, so we are not making decisions based on pure speculation.”

I am incredibly sad, frustrated, and disappointed with Supervisor Fletcher’s alleged actions, and I support a full and transparent independent investigation at the Metropolitan Transit System in addition to MTS’s legal review currently underway. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/2dxiGj9sLK — Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer (@SupLawsonRemer) April 4, 2023