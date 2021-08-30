Supervisor Lawson-Remer says there is a housing affordability crisis in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Lawson-Remer says there is a housing affordability crisis in San Diego County, and she is trying to tackle the problem.

Democrat Lawson-Remer wants to take inventory of all the land owned by the City and County, and decide if those locations are good for housing. She also said they will begin to look at old “abandoned” retail sites, and see if they can convert those into housing. Lawson-Remer did not give any specific locations.

Lawson-Remer explained, “we’re in a place where most people are getting crowded out, most people can’t afford to buy a home, most people can’t even afford to rent. We’re losing really wonderful people in our community because they are moving away. And we need to take action here locally, or else the solutions are either going to come from Sacramento, or it’s going to involve paving over the parts of San Diego that make San Diego so beautiful, and contributing to climate change.”

These issues are the same ones many Republicans are using to urge Californians to vote ‘Yes’ on the Recall of Gavin Newsom, but they differ on how they will fix it. Republicans say Democrat policies are what supported the housing crisis in the first place, while Lawson-Remer says her policies can fix the issue.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney asked Lawson-Remer if she supports increasing supply, to decrease the demand for housing. Lawson-Remer responded, “we can increase supply but we also need to decrease costs. It’s both sides of the equation.”

Republicans have always pointed out the regulatory costs and red tape brought on by Democrat policies is what makes construction so expensive. Lawson-Remer said she will “look into that,” but blamed the high cost of building new housing on the price of land.

Furthermore, Lawson-Remer says we have been building housing in San Diego, just the wrong kind. “We’re building housing for wealthy folks, and that’s it. We’re building housing for people who make 150%, 200%, of the area median-income. So that’s not solving our housing problem.”