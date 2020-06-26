Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and wife Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez disclose possible COVID exposure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his wife, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, announced late Thursday afternoon they are going into quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

“We were notified today that we had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Fletcher and Gonzalez said in a joint statement. “While we have both tested negative and have no symptoms, we will be following the public health guidance of a 14-day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive case.”

Fletcher and Gonzalez, D-San Diego, used the announcement to emphasize government-issued calls for public diligence in following measures to avoid contracting the disease.

“As we see increases in positive cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we all face higher potential for exposure & continue to encourage everyone to take seriously the risks associated with COVID and (the) need for us all to follow public health guidance,” they said.