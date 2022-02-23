Supervisor Nathan Fletcher begins using “birthing people” in official documents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chair Nathan Fletcher has sent out an official letter to the San Diego County Supervisors ahead of next week’s Board meeting.

The subject of the letter is, “Development of a doula pilot program that addresses birthing health disparities while prioritizing equity and community based care.”

But within the letter, Fletcher has avoided the use of anything referencing a female, and instead used the term, “birthing people.”

Fletcher’s letter says the pilot program he will introduce will “help bring greater doula access to birthing people who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color, the Doula Pilot Program seeks to overcome these barriers by contracting with community-based doula businesses to provide services during pregnancy, for birth and delivery, and postpartum care. This program will enable these organizations to serve more individuals at no cost to the clients, train more doulas to serve the community, and promote better health outcomes.”