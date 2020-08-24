Supervisor Nathan Fletcher condemns Awaken Church for continuing to hold indoor services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom recently ordered all places of worships in California to stop all indoor services. They can continue to hold services outdoors, but indoor operations must be stopped in the name of public health.

But, not all churches in San Diego County are obeying Newsom’s demands. Pastor Jurgen and Leanne Matthesius have continued to hold indoor worship services noting the critical role of the church in aiding residents who are managing the physical and psychological toll brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 17, 2020, San Diego County Health Officials sent a cease and desist letter to awaken church ordering them to discontinue indoor operations of their church services.

More than a month later, County Health Officials were asked what they would do if Awaken Church continued to disobey the government mandated orders to close.

“At this point, what more can you do to encourage them not to have these gatherings? And if you can’t do anything more, do you think you need to find more effective tactics to ensure that people are complying with the Public Health Order?”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher responded by recognizing religion and religious services are protected by the First Amendment, but demanded worshipers “have to do it outdoors.” Fletcher continued to condemn the Church explaining, “the concerning part is we’ve seen the extreme danger presented from large, indoor gatherings, of individuals for an extended periods of time.”

Fletcher then described a worst case scenario of people dying after attending an indoor church service. “We have seen countless examples across this country of faith leaders who have contracted and died of COVID, of significant outbreaks that are tied to large indoor religious service gatherings.”

Fletcher’s strong stance against gatherings of people at indoor church services is vastly different than the stance he took regarding the large gathering of people who took to the streets to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Supervisor Fletcher said he “applauded” those people for standing up for social justice, without urging the demonstrators to follow social distancing guidelines.

Here is Fletcher responding to questions about the large groups of protesters who took to the streets to protest social justice in early June.

Monday, Supervisor @NathanFletcher was asked why he encourages the large gathering of people to get out and protest while also saying people need to avoid mass gatherings. Fletcher said "it is your constitutional right to go out and protest" but encourages you do it responsibly. pic.twitter.com/BXZxdzaNP4 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 8, 2020

"I applaud the fire that burns within those who are peacefully protesting, a fire fueled by injustice, an internal fire that can light the path to a more perfect union, but that internal fire present in so many should be the only fire that burns in our region." #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/oVx81Qj1le — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) June 2, 2020

