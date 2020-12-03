Supervisor Nathan Fletcher explains why San Diego strip clubs can remain open

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In San Diego County, strip clubs are open, but schools and many non-essential businesses have been forced to close in accordance with state orders after being moved into the most restrictive Purple Tier.

Under the Purple Tier, indoor operations in locations such as restaurants, museums, places of worship, breweries and retail businesses will have to either close entirely, move to outdoor operations only or modify in other ways.

But, San Diego strip clubs filed a lawsuit and a Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil granted a temporary injunction that stops “any government entity or law enforcement officer from enforcing the provisions of the cease-and-desist orders” filed against two establishments.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, KUSI asked San Diego County Health officials to explain what the strip clubs did to have the ability to stay open, and if other businesses can file similar lawsuits to stay open.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher explained what the strip clubs did, and said restaurants have filed similar lawsuits, but were not granted the temporary injunction that was given to strip clubs.

