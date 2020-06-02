Supervisor Nathan Fletcher opposes Board’s approach to reopening, supports extending eviction moratorium





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the local San Diego economy begins to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to extend a moratorium on evictions for both residents and small businesses for another month, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to take further steps to be allowed to reopen facilities such as gymnasiums, hotels and cultural venues closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The one vote opposing the reopening was County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

The supervisors’ request — to be made in the form of a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom — also includes seeking more leeway to allow the reopening of wineries, breweries, churches, theme parks, youth sports facilities, charter and fishing boats and public swimming pools.

Supervisors also voted to formally take a position on immediately reopening all beach activities and requested a staff report on how the coronavirus has impacted the most vulnerable populations.

In a statement, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that while he agrees with the need to continue with the safe reopening, and that some additional entities are ready to open at this time, he “could not support the calls by my colleagues to reopen higher-risk entities like churches at full capacity immediately.”

Although Supervisor Fletcher voted against the reopening of beaches, churches, and hotels, he has been encouraging the large gatherings of people across San Diego County who are protesting the death of George Floyd. At Monday’s County media briefing, Fletcher said “I applaud the fire that burns within those who are peacefully protesting, a fire fueled by injustice, an internal fire that can light the path to a more perfect union, but that internal fire present in so many should be the only fire that burns in our region.”

"I applaud the fire that burns within those who are peacefully protesting, a fire fueled by injustice, an internal fire that can light the path to a more perfect union, but that internal fire present in so many should be the only fire that burns in our region." #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/oVx81Qj1le — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) June 2, 2020

On the other hand, just last week, the County of San Diego ordered El Prez bar in Pacific Beach to shut down because they violated the County Public Health Orders. Fletcher said, “we simply cannot tolerate such blatant and intentional violations of the public health order.”

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher discussed the two votes, why his opinion for gathering in large groups has changed since the protests began on KUSI News.

Tuesday, Sup. @NathanFletcher cast the only vote against requesting @GavinNewsom allow more businesses & facilities to reopen, but he hasn't shown any concern for those violating social distancing guidelines at the #GeorgeFloyd protests. Full Interview: https://t.co/cxSVQzDeSw pic.twitter.com/mbmzLVQ2O9 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 3, 2020