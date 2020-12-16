Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says San Diegans should skip Christmas ‘for one year’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) After asking San Diegans to not celebrate Thanksgiving with people outside of their households, Supervisor Fletcher is now asking San Diegans not to gather in celebration of Christmas with people outside of their households.

Fletcher is once again issuing the dire warning that our hospital systems will be overwhelmed with patients if people don’t do what he says.

During Wednesday’s San Diego County Health briefing, Fletcher said, “If our individual actions at Christmas resemble those at Thanksgiving, we very well could overwhelm the system that we are holding together on a daily basis. So we are pleading with the public to please observe this holiday season safely and responsibly.”

Continuing, “please do it with members of your own household. We aren’t giving up large family gatherings around Christmas forever. We just are doing it this one year.”

RELATED STORY: Supervisor Fletcher praises President Trump’s successful ‘Operation Warp Speed’