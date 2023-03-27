Supervisor Nathan Fletcher suspends State Senate campaign, enters rehab





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher reported Sunday that he will check into a treatment center this week for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse.

Fletcher said he has also decided to forgo a run for State Senate to focus on his health.

He released the following statement:

“For many years, I have been suffering from devastating post traumatic stress associated with combat piled on top of intense childhood trauma that has been exacerbated by alcohol abuse. While I have shared some of these challenges publicly, they run much deeper than I have acknowledged. Outwardly, I have projected calm and composure. Internally, I have been waging a struggle that only those closest to me have seen; the detrimental impact on my relationships, mood and inability to sleep,” Fletcher said.

“I have to seek help. With the recommendation of my therapist and the insistence of my wife, this week I will be checking into an extended inpatient treatment center for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. I have no doubt I will not only make a full recovery, but will come back stronger, more connected and present. However, it is clear I need to focus on my health and my family and do not have the energy to simultaneously pursue a campaign for the State Senate.”

RELATED STORY: Nathan Fletcher and Lorena Gonzalez evacuated from house fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)