Supervisor Nathan Fletcher takes small business tour after leading lockdowns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lead advocate of lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many businesses to shut down for good. The video above, from 6/29/2020, show Fletcher demanding businesses that don’t serve food must shut down, in the name of public health. Just one of the many ant-business policies he put in place in the name of “public health.”

Thousands of San Diegans lost their jobs, and there still isn’t any valid evidence that they worked.

Supervisor Fletcher and other lockdown advocates like Dr. Wilma Wooten and Mayor Todd Gloria have never admitted the slightest wrongdoing, nor acknowledged any of the harmful consequences that resulted from these policies.

Nevertheless, Fletcher is now claiming to be a strong supporter of small businesses. Fletcher is on a social media campaign where is visits local businesses, and posts video of his visits speaking with the owners.

The “Fed Up with Fletcher PAC” has responded by highlighting Fletcher’s hypocrisy for pushing lockdowns, and now acting like he is the County Supervisor standing up for these business owners. The anti-Fletcher PAC says many of these visits are unannounced.

Throughout the pandemic, Fletcher told San Diegans not to visit family for the holidays, demanded businesses track the names of their guests, told them they can only serve customers who order food, ignored the large gatherings of protesters for George Floyd, went back-and-forth between indoor and outdoor dining regulations, all while claiming everyone opposing him was spewing misinformation.

In August of 2021, Fletcher announced that San Diego County “officially recommended” all private employers require employees to be vaccinated or force them to undergo weekly testing, and wear masks. This “recommendation” was never made official law, as it wouldn’t hold up in court.

Here are some videos of Fletcher making these demands, and threatening strict enforcement for anyone who disobeyed.

Throwback to June 29, 2020. Supervisor @NathanFletcher bans people in San Diego County from drinking at an establishment without eating. Fletcher gave step-by-step directions on how you must behave to abide by his public health order. pic.twitter.com/wtmtgBdYXo — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 10, 2022

December 23, 2020 Supervisor @NathanFletcher attempted to cancel Christmas in San Diego. Fletcher blamed you for socializing, claiming it was your fault he had to cancel Christmas celebrations. Do you remember? Full Story: https://t.co/p1KtLgWd9n pic.twitter.com/6fXJ6Jp52O — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 17, 2022

4/10/2020 Supervisor @NathanFletcher attempted to ban San Diegans from celebrating Easter with their family members. Instead of being with family, he suggested "yelling out the window from more than 6 feet away." More: https://t.co/09Dy0zJ0Pe pic.twitter.com/ULrVWFG5sb — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 20, 2022

Throwback to November 19, 2020. Supervisor @NathanFletcher threatened San Diego County residents with the Sheriff's Department, who he encouraged to serve cease & desist orders to those "that make a choice to continue to be in blatant and willful violation of the orders." pic.twitter.com/NgOAhEemh5 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 10, 2022

County Supervisor @NathanFletcher announces @SanDiegoCounty officially recommends all employers to require employees to be vaccinated or force them to undergo weekly testing and wear masks. Do you think this is a violation of privacy? Full Story: https://t.co/ZGqJleX3gN pic.twitter.com/Ufs5vbCvjG — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 16, 2021

Below are some of Fletcher’s visits to small businesses, but more can be seen on his YouTube channel, here.