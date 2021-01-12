Supervisor Nora Vargas gives update on Covid-19 and vaccine rollout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened Monday at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine in their vehicles.

The operation is the result of a partnership between the County, UC San Diego Health, San Diego Padres and the City of San Diego to help vaccinate thousands of the 500,000 people in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Vaccination Super Station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for health care workers who have made an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. By Jan. 15, the site is expected to be administering about 5,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

The County is looking for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professional staff to be COVID-19 vaccinators when more doses of the vaccine arrive in the region.

The volunteers will be part of the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), established in 2002 to assist during disasters and public health emergencies. Those interested can learn more or sign up here.

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in San Diego.