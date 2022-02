Supervisor Nora Vargas spotlights Wilma Wooten’s leadership for Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Black History Month, San Diego County is spotlighting Dr. Wilma Wooten’s “commitment to protect the health and ensure the safety of residents in San Diego County.”

Democrat County Supervisor Nora Vargas made the announcement with a Twitter thread praising Wooten which you can read below.

Dr. Wilma Wooten has served as County of San Diego’s Public Health Officer since 2007, but has been front and center providing essential information and advice, helping save lives during this unprecedented pandemic. (2/5) — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) February 15, 2022

Wooten has navigated unprecedented public health challenges and navigated local, state and federal government officials, all with the highest level of respect and integrity. (4/5) — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) February 15, 2022