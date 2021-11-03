Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer supports forced vaccinations, because her daughter is exempt

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher violated the Brown Act, when he originally introduced a motion to mandate vaccinations for San Diego County new hires and employees.

Because of the violation, Fletcher had to re-introduce it, and community members have showed up to speak against it.

Now, San Diegans are able to have their voices heard, and are speaking out at the Board of Supervisors meeting. You can see the hours of public hearing here.

Following public hearing, Supervisor Lawson-Remer expressed outrage over what she heard the community members say during public hearing.

She demanded everyone get vaccinated, because her own daughter is unable to do so. Lawson-Remer said, “if you don’t choose to give that vaccine to your child, that is your right. But it is not your right to expose my child to your lack of vaccination and make her sick.”

She even said told San Diegans, “at the end of the day, you have a right to have an opinion, but you do not have your right to force your opinion on the vast majority of people who did elect us.” She continued, “that is our job, to be accountable to the voters who elected us. And that’s what I’m here to do.”

Lawson-Remer concluded saying she is doing her best, but this has turned “into people being bullied,” calling it a “sad day for San Diego.”

Lawson-Remer’s daughter is not yet old enough to get the vaccine.