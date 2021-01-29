Supervisor Vargas discusses progress of vaccine distribution in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new vaccine super station has been set up in the South Bay, and it has brought the expected success to the region that it was meant to do.

Earlier on Good Morning San Diego, Chula Vista Mayor Salas wants police officers to get the vaccine, and is frustrated San Diego County hasn’t authorized them to do so.

She explained her support for the authorization with KUSI’s Jason Austell, watch below: