Supervisors Cox and Fletcher to propose $20 million in business relief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego County remains in the business- shuttering purple tier of the state’s four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system, county supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher will propose $20 million of business relief Wednesday at a special Board of Supervisors meeting.

Cox and Fletcher, co-chairs of the County of San Diego’s COVID-19 Subcommittee, intend to propose the county make $20 million in general funds available to provide relief to businesses negatively impacted by the indoor closures mandated by the purple tier.

“Due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases and very concerning increases in hospitalizations we have to take action to slow the spread in San Diego County,” they said in a joint statement.

“Through no fault of their own, COVID-19 highest risk entities have to stop indoor operations. While we know this step is vital to help slow the spread in our community, we want to step up and help those impacted,” they said. “Our goal for the $20 million is to provide relief to restaurants, gyms and other entities that have been directly impacted by the indoor closures due to our county’s purple tier status. We want to provide this critical relief to them as our community works to slow the spread and stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.”

A special virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held at 2 p.m. so the entire board can consider the proposal authored by Fletcher and Cox.

If the board approves the proposal, the county will be able to accept applications for the funds. The funding would be divided evenly between the five supervisorial districts — $4 million each.