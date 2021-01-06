Supervisors Fletcher and Vargas to declare racism a public health crisis in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Vice Nora Vargas want San Diego County to publicly and openly acknowledge the existence of racism by declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis.

Wednesday, Fletcher and Vargas will join with community leaders and racial justice advocates to announce a resolution and policy for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to vote on next Tuesday.

Fletcher and Vargas will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Wednesday to detail the public health emergency.





