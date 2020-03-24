Supervisors Kristin Gaspar & Jim Desmond seek recovery and resiliency for San Diego businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An estimated 60% of our local restaurants have closed their doors since the Governor’s ban on indoor dining, instantly putting thousands of San Diegans out of work.

Monday, Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and Supervisor Jim Desmond held a press conference announcing they will be asking County staff to defer a host of fees for bar and restaurant owners for six months, in an effort to help keep their doors open.

Since San Diego has a rich community of donors, philanthropists, small businesses, and non-profits that have always came together in times of need. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaders in the restaurant industry and local governments are planning for the best in the worst of times, but now they need your help.

Supervisors Gaspar and Desmond want to ensure that these businesses can re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic. They emphasize, if we don’t keep our workforce strong, there will be more people who can’t afford to pay their rent.

Supervisor Gaspar joined us on Good Morning San Diego to explain the efforts in more detail.

Thank you Councilman Cate for joining us in our effort to prepare our food and beverage businesses for recovery after this health crisis. https://t.co/1aj7ojERw0 — Kristin Gaspar (@KristinDGaspar) March 24, 2020