Supply shortage creates rise in U.S.-Mexico egg smuggling





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With egg prices skyrocketing, San Diegans began searching elsewhere for their poultry-laid products.

Alternative means to procuring eggs might include setting up a personal chicken coup or going across the border for a month’s worth of cartons.

Spikes in both live chicken purchases and egg confiscations at the border show that San Diegans are scrambling to avoid egg prices.

