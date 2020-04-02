Supporting foster youth during this time of need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Promises2Kids is a 40-year-old nonprofit dedicated to creating a brighter future for the 3,000 current and former foster youth in San Diego County.

They are addressing the critical and emergent needs that have arisen from COVID19 which includes additional resources to support activities for youth at Polinsky while school is out, creative ways to connect separated siblings through the use of technology and food, and supplies and financial support to our college youth who have lost their income.

The non profit is also continuing to support youth in our Guardian Scholars program, as well as the youth who participate in Camp Connect and those cared for by the County’s Polinsky Children’s Center.

One of their most urgent concerns is how we can assist those in our college support program, Guardian Scholars. Nearly 200 of our youth are impacted by their college campus protocols of dorm closures and shifts to online courses.

To help Promises2Kids in its mission to support foster youth, please go to www.promises2kids.org to donate.