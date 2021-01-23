Supporting Local Businesses: Pretty Please Collective





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pretty Please Collective is a women owned collection of boutiques that includes clothing, accessories and gifts.

Under Pretty Please Collective they have four store concepts. Pretty Please, Daisy Blue, MJ’s and their newest store opening in March Pretty Place.

The stores are located in Carlsbad, La Costa, Del Mar, Coronado and Scottsdale.

Pretty Please – Del Mar, CA was the first boutique to open back in 2007. After Shelly founder of the Pretty Please Collective saw a need in the community for quality boutiques with affordable pricing. Pretty Please has fashion-forward, trendy pieces, and fun accessories. All of the Pretty Please stores are modeled after the Del Mar Pretty Please

Daisy Blue – Del Mar, CA opened up next in the same shopping center as the flagship Pretty Please location. Daisy Blue brings quality fabrics, timeless basics, comfort, and unique gift items to the market. Their top brands are PJ Salvage, Gigi Moda, and Michael Stars.

Mj’s Boutique located in Coronado, carries a combo of fashionable pieces intermixed with brands that will never go out of style.

Pretty Place located in Coronado, will carry customizable gifts, unique souvenirs and classic clothing items which is opening in March.