Supreme Court blocked Biden Administration Vaccine Mandate for large businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Michael Curran, Attorney at Curran & Curran Law, on what the Supreme Court did in blocking the mandate for employers with 100+ employees.

The court said the states have that authority. Meaning for the city of San Diego, they will argue they still have the authority locally to impose a mandate for San Diego city workers.