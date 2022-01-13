Supreme Court blocks federal government’s vaccine mandate for large companies





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – The Supreme Court of the United States has blocked the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces.

The mandate has been heavily pushed by Joe Biden and his administration, and strongly opposed by Republicans and the people.

The Supreme Court did allow the vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare facilities to take effect nationwide.

The decision on the OSHA mandate was 6-3; the decision on the CMS mandate was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the court’s three Democratic appointees in upholding it.