Supreme Court concludes oral arguments on Mississippi abortion law





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many legal experts are anticipating the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Mississippi abortion law that would ban abortion after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Justices heard 90 minutes of oral arguments in the case, which has been billed as the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in nearly 30 years.

If the court rules in favor of the law, it would be forced to discard a previous ruling that prevents states from banning abortions before 24 weeks into the pregnancy under Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

