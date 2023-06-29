Supreme Court ends affirmative action in higher education





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – The Supreme Court is in the final hours of their term and have released a number of rulings in big cases.

The Supreme Court has ruled to end affirmative action in higher education, and in favor of a Christian mail carrier who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays, which he observes as the Sabbath.

Legal analyst Dan Eaton explained both rulings in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The University of Harvard released a statement in reaction to the ruling:

Dear Members of the Harvard Community, Today, the Supreme Court delivered its decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. The Court held that Harvard College’s admissions system does not comply with the principles of the equal protection clause embodied in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The Court also ruled that colleges and universities may consider in admissions decisions “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” We will certainly comply with the Court’s decision. We write today to reaffirm the fundamental principle that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and research depend upon a community comprising people of many backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences. That principle is as true and important today as it was yesterday. So too are the abiding values that have enabled us—and every great educational institution—to pursue the high calling of educating creative thinkers and bold leaders, of deepening human knowledge, and of promoting progress, justice, and human flourishing. We affirm that: Because the teaching, learning, research, and creativity that bring progress and change require debate and disagreement, diversity and difference are essential to academic excellence.

To prepare leaders for a complex world, Harvard must admit and educate a student body whose members reflect, and have lived, multiple facets of human experience. No part of what makes us who we are could ever be irrelevant.

Harvard must always be a place of opportunity, a place whose doors remain open to those to whom they had long been closed, a place where many will have the chance to live dreams their parents or grandparents could not have dreamed. For almost a decade, Harvard has vigorously defended an admissions system that, as two federal courts ruled, fully complied with longstanding precedent. In the weeks and months ahead, drawing on the talent and expertise of our Harvard community, we will determine how to preserve, consistent with the Court’s new precedent, our essential values. The heart of our extraordinary institution is its people. Harvard will continue to be a vibrant community whose members come from all walks of life, all over the world. To our students, faculty, staff, researchers, and alumni—past, present, and future—who call Harvard your home, please know that you are, and always will be, Harvard. Your remarkable contributions to our community and the world drive Harvard’s distinction. Nothing today has changed that. Sincerely, Lawrence S. Bacow

President, Harvard University Alan M. Garber

Provost, Harvard University Meredith Weenick

Executive Vice President, Harvard University Claudine Gay

Dean, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

President-elect, Harvard University Tomiko Brown-Nagin

Dean, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study Nancy Coleman

Dean, Division of Continuing Education and University Extension George Q. Daley

Dean, Harvard Medical School Srikant Datar

Dean, Harvard Business School Emma Dench

Dean, Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Francis J. Doyle III

Dean, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Douglas Elmendorf

Dean, Harvard Kennedy School of Government William V. Giannobile

Dean, Harvard School of Dental Medicine David N. Hempton

Dean, Harvard Divinity School Rakesh Khurana

Dean, Harvard College Bridget Terry Long

Dean, Harvard Graduate School of Education John F. Manning

Dean, Harvard Law School Sarah M. Whiting

Dean, Graduate School of Design Michelle A. Williams

Dean, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Notable political leaders were quick to react to the end of affirmative action:

For decades, the Supreme Court recognized a college’s freedom to decide how to build a diverse student body and provide opportunity. Today, the Court walked away from precedent, effectively ending affirmative action in higher education. I strongly disagree with this decision. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2023

They want to whitewash our nation's history. They want to bring America back to the era of book bans and segregated campuses. We cannot let them. https://t.co/CbVUPf97nd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 29, 2023