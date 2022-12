Supreme Court extends Title 42 after state appeals





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 19 the Supreme Court put a hold on a lower court’s ruling that would have rolled back Title 42 by then end of 2022.

Multiple cities such as El Paso declared states of emergency in preparation for the waves of immigrants expected to cross the border if Title 42 is retracted.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at the San Ysidro with details and updates.