Supreme court hears arguments over the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, the Supreme Court heard arguments over the constitutionality of the Biden Administration’s controversial vaccine mandates.

Some of the comments made by the left-leaning judges are being heavily criticized online, some even saying that they are flat out lies.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with legal analyst, Dan Eaton, about the court’s ruling echoing far beyond the current pandemic.