Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, nothing changes in California





The Supreme Court of the United States has officially overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The court’s opinion was leaked a few weeks ago, so the announcement is not a total shock.

In a 6-3 vote, the justices held that the right to abortion was not included in the Constitution, so each of the fifty states should be able to make their own legislation on the issue.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Associate Justice Alito wrote for the majority. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” Continuing, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.

Abortion is already legal and accessible here in California, and the Supreme Court’s ruling will have not change anything in California, and many other states.

The AP reports, “Mississippi is one 13 states, mainly in the South and Midwest, that already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.”

Adding that, “In roughly a half-dozen other states, the fight will be over dormant abortion bans that were enacted before Roe was decided in 1973 or new proposals to sharply limit when abortions can be performed, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.”

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to break down the complicated ruling, and explain how California’s law will be unaffected.

Eaton explained the focus should now be the state legislatures, as they will make the laws for their state, each state will have varying laws. Eaton added that there is no chance Congress will do anything on the federal level, it is all up to the states.

Eaton said the ruling “revitalizes” the power of the U.S. Constitution.

Some reaction:

This is a great day for the Constitution to be recognized for what it says. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 24, 2022

Life wins. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 24, 2022

Roe v Wade was overturned. Historic. The issue goes back to the states, back to the people. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 24, 2022

.Government mandated pregnancy is now law in states around the country. But we will not despair. The votes of six justices determined to turn our country into a theocracy can be overwhelmed by the votes of millions of Americans asserting their constitutional power. https://t.co/5rwlsaKT5t — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) June 24, 2022

Today’s decision will go down as one of the most destructive, regressive, and shameful decisions made by the Supreme Court in our nation’s history. As one of the few women of reproductive age in Congress, this attempt to strip people of their bodily autonomy is personal. — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) June 24, 2022

This decision is devastating. The lives of women everywhere are now at risk because of right-wing justices forced on the American people by Mitch McConnell, Trump, and their allies. The American people must now vote like your most basic rights are at stake, because they are. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) June 24, 2022

Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. Today's Supreme Court decision is fundamentally wrong and extremely disappointing, impacting millions of women across the country. My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/lcGlYOxCSs — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) June 24, 2022