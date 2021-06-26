Supreme Court rules in favor of student-athletes suing NCAA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of a group of student-athletes who were suing the NCAA for violation of anti-trust laws.

Student athletes do not get a cut of ticket sales, T.V. contracts, or the merchandise featuring them — the students.

UC San Diego Athletic Director Earl W. Edwards joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the historic Supreme Court ruling.

With this new ruling, the NCAA can no longer dictate that schools cannot offer star players education-related benefits such as computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad, and internships.

This ruling does not dictate that students will receive compensation for playing, but could be one of the first signs of student-athletes starting to get paid.

The NCAA currently rules that students cannot be paid and scholarship money cannot exceed that of the cost of attending the school.

According to the NCAA, its rules are intended to preserver the amateur nature of college sports.