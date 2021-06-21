Supreme Court rules in favor of students-athletes suing NCAA





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously in favor of athletes in the latest case in the decades-long fight over whether and how colleges can compensate their sports stars.

The ruling on Monday doesn’t yet address direct payments, which are still banned.

But it says the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits for athletes, such as computers and paid internships, meaning schools can now offer those benefits which can run into tens of thousands of dollars.

The NCAA has defended its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.

The ruling came a single day before the NCAA was slated to have their own meeting discussing these very issues, Eaton noted, adding that he did not think this was a coincidence.