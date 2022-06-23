Supreme Court shoots down New York regulation for concealed carry gun licenses





The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down a New York’s century old gun law regarding the strict issuance of concealed carry handgun licenses.

New York was requiring concealed carry permits only if applicants demonstrated “proper cause” and “good moral character.” California, among other states, have similar concealed carry laws that are now in question.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3, saying the law violates the Constitution of the United States.

Critics says the ruling will make it easier for people across the United States to carry handguns. Brooklyn’s District Attorney called the ruling a “nightmare for public safety.”

Here in California, Governor Gavin Newsom quickly published his reaction on Twitter, as he called the Supreme Court “shameful.”

A dark day in America. This is a dangerous decision from a court hell bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches. Shameful. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 23, 2022