Supreme Court sides with cheerleader punished for cursing online

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court ruled in favor today of a Pennsylvania high school student who was suspended from her cheerleading program after she made a profane post on Snapchat about being denied a spot on the varsity squad.

KUSI legal analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the ruling.

Eaton explained that the school’s power is diminished when it comes to something that occurs off-campus, as it did in this case.