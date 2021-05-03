Supreme Court sides with Chula Vista church, lifts ban on congregational singing

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The United Stated Supreme Court has declared the South Bay Pentecostal Church within their rights in a ruling that lifted the congregational singing ban.

The ban was put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This ruling arrived on the heels of expanded indoor church services to 100% in San Diego County.

The South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Gov. Gavin Newsom case can be viewed here.

