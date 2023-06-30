Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan relief plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – The Supreme Court of the United States is wrapping up their current session with a number of big rulings.

Friday morning, the Supreme Court ruled to invalidate President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan. The long-delayed proposal, which aimed to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for eligible borrowers, will not go into effect.

The justices voted 6-3 along ideological lines, ruling the program an unlawful exercise of presidential power because Biden did not approve to get it through Congress. The plan would have cost more than $400 billion, and has been blocked since October.

Republicans have been opposed to the plan since President Biden announced it, as they instantly called it unconstitutional and unfair to those who already repaid their loans.

Others said the Biden Administration was attempting to bribe voters, pushing this plan through knowing full well that it would not last.

Constitutional expert Dan Eaton explained on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.