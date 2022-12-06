Supreme Court struggles with free speech vs. gay rights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The tug of war in the U.S. between gay rights and freedom of speech has pushed a case up to the Supreme Court.

A graphic designer in Colorado believes he has a First Amendment right to refuse to artistically render an design for a same-sex wedding due to her faith. The couple argue that state law forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation.

This can of worms is now being dissected for constitutionality by the conservative-majority Supreme Court.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the controversy.