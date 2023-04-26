Supreme Court to hear Poway case on public officials’ media platforms as public forums

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Supreme Court will review a Poway Unified School District case over whether public officials have the right to block people on social media.

It involves Former Poway School District Trustee T.J. Zane and current member Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff.

In 2017 two Poway parents sued them after they were blocked on Facebook. Appeals courts were split on whether the school leaders could be allowed to limit who comments on their social media.

The Ninth Circuit ruled against the board members in July, saying their pages were “public forums”.

Political Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the case.