Supreme Court votes to hold Title 42 indefinitely





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to suspend the removal of Title 42 indefinitely.

Title 42 is a Trump-era immigration policy that allows border officials to block asylum-seekers when public health is a concern.

The policy was put in place during the pandemic and has been used since to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants, for whom the states have gradually run out of resources to provide for.