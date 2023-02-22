Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability for spread of ISIS content





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court began hearing arguments in their first case addressing the liability of Google, Twitter, Facebook and other modern internet platforms for the content their users post.

The family of an American college student who was killed in a terrorist attack is suing Google for “helping” extremists spread their message.

Current internet law protects companies from the content posted on their platforms and the results of said content. This Supreme Court case, Gonzalez v. Google LLC, will have the power to either set a Constitutional precedent protecting aforementioned laws, or to begin holding engines like Google accountable for the content the search engine hosts. The latter could make way for a plethora of censorship debates and legal objections.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the case.