Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa introduces new half pound Swell Cookies

LA MESA (KUSI)- Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa is apart of the Cohn Restaurant Group and they are now serving up some delicious sweet treats in their new Swell Bakery. Swell Bakery offering freshly baked giant cookies, dessert bars and dessert cups. Try our Smore’s Mountain Cookie, Peanut Brownie Bar, Strawberry Shortcake Cup and more! Cookies are priced at $5 each/$25 for half dozen, bars are priced at $7 each/$25 for 4 and cups are $6 each/$22 for 4.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon previewed the Swell Cookies on Good Morning San Diego. The consulting pastry chef, Sara Polczynski tell us, “This is the perfect gift idea. You can customize the different types of cookies you want in the box we offer (6 half pound cookies for $30) We’re excited to share sweet treats with San Diego”

You can visit Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa or order online: https://www.cohnrestaurants.com/surfrider-pizza/menu