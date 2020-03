Surf Side Deli is giving meals to people impacted by the coronavirus crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local deli in Point Loma is cooking up gourmet meals and giving them away to people and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Surf Side Deli says he’s trying to help the people who have helped him over the years.

Surf Side Deli Dinners are ready…. #1 Asian Fusion Smoked Pork Loin with Teriyaki Noodles with Veggies#2 Marinated… Posted by Surf Side Deli on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

For more info: https://www.facebook.com/pg/surfsidedelipointloma/posts/?ref=page_internal