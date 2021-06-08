Surfing legend Rob Machado and SD Loyal players host paddle out for World Oceans Day





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Surfing Legend Rob Machado and SD Loyal Players hosted a Paddle Out for World Oceans Day.

The partnership between the Rob Machado Foundation and San Diego Loyal Soccer Club was recently formed in hopes of cultivating future environmental stewards for the community.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Rob Machado about the paddle out and how he plans to encourage others to keep our beaches and ocean clean.

Machado said he pays his respect to the ocean everyday, but he is “pretty pumped” to announce the partnership to encourage everyone else to participate.

Surfing legend Rob Machado and SD Loyal players announced a partnership and hosted a Paddle Out for World Oceans Day. Machado said he hopes to inspire others to help clean up the ocean and beaches when they can.https://t.co/EVueAJlyyS — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 8, 2021