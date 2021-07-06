Surfrider Foundation holds beach cleanups all across San Diego County





MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – With the Fourth of July weekend, large crowds, and packed beaches — so comes the mess.

The Surfrider Foundation held its annual “the morning after” cleanup series today.

The San Diego chapter calls it the dirtiest beach day.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at Mission Beach to inform viewers on how bad it was.

“All of San Diego is a watershed that drains into the ocean,” said Alex Ferron, Chair of the Surfrider Foundation San Diego. “So if you’re picking up trash somewhere, you’re keeping it out of the ocean.”