Surfrider Foundation hosting Post-Independence Day Beach Clean Up

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Surfrider Foundation is recruiting volunteers to help clean the beaches for its “Morning After” Post-Independence Day Beach Cleanup.

The foundation expects lots of trash and debris to be left behind by thousands of visitors flocking to the beach.

Cleanup efforts will be on July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at multiple locations.

To register for a Surfrider-hosted location visit here: https://sandiego.surfrider.org/july-5-morning-after-beach-cleanup-series/