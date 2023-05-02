Surge of illegal migrants expected to cross US-Mexico border when Title 42 ends

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the end of Title 42 quickly approaching, the White House and border cities are bracing for a surge in illegal migrants trying to cross the border.

El Paso, Texas has already declared a State of Emergency, as the border city is overwhelmed with illegal migrants and unable to adequately process them.

Many GOP lawmakers have been critical of President Joe Biden and his administration for their refusal to enforce our immigration laws. One of the very first things President Biden did after taking office was halt the construction of President Trump’s border wall, even though United States Border Patrol officials credit the wall in reducing the amount of illegal crossings.

According to NewsNation, “Title 42 is a public health order issued more than three years ago during the Trump administration. It allows border authorities to quickly expel migrants without processing them for asylum on COVID-related grounds – an action taken more than 2.7 million times since March 2020.”

Former USBP Chief Rodney Scott joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain why border officials are expecting to see up to 13,000 people crossing the border daily once Title 42 is lifted.

In the last ten days, over 73,000 migrants have illegally crossed the southern border.