Surprisingly familiar face Gomez gives Aztecs senior experience

San Diego State basketball doesn’t care if he’s only five-foot-eight. The Aztecs concern is if he can go from 22 feet away.

That’s the distance it takes to make a three-pointer – something CSUN transfer Terrell Gomez did 44 percent of the time last season, good enough to rank 34th in the country.

“I used to launch up threes when I was a kid,” Gomez said. “My brothers and mom used to get really upset because I would launch up shots and airball.”

Not an issue these days. Now the senior guard is transferring to a team where he can catch and shoot all day long – and for the first time play with a winning team. CSU Northridge was 15-17 to end the season. The Aztecs season never ended after going 30-2.

“I think we can be just as good,” Gomez said. “I’m hoping that everyone gets better over the summer..and then I can can show them what I can do and gain their trust.”

He’s entering a roster with plenty of connections, going back to birth. His next door neighbor? Aztecs legend Brandon Heath.

“We grew up at the same park…our houses are two, three minutes away from each other.”

He met Aqeel Quinn and Dwayne Polee through the CSUN alumni network. Played against Matt Mitchell in high school. Played with Adam Seiko in AAU.

And now, gets to play for the best team in Division I.

“I’m a little nervous,” Gomez said. “I have one year to get it right.”

How many connections did @terrellgomez3 have with SDSU basketball before committing to the Aztecs? More than you may expect! Hear more from the newest member of the red and black tonight on @KUSISports pic.twitter.com/QPNiFPSRdg — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) April 9, 2020