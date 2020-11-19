Survey finds 7 out of 10 Americans unlikely to travel for holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that many Americans are not expected to travel this holiday seasons. Results show that 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas, compounding the challenges for the hotel industry during this public health crisis.

Business travel has been even more impacted. Only 8% of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents who are currently employed—or 8% of all adults—expect to travel for business within the next six months. Sixty-two percent (62%) of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business.

The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted November 2-4, 2020 by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. Key findings of the survey include the following:

• Only 3 in 10 (32%) respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March

• 21% of Americans say they are likely to travel for Thanksgiving, 24% are likely to travel for Christmas

• Looking ahead to next year, 24% are likely to travel for spring break

• 44% say their next hotel stay for vacation or leisure travel will be a year or more from now or they have no plans to stay in a hotel

“This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly non-existent. That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now. Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.”

Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, discussed the findings and what they mean to the hotel & lodging industry around the country on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.