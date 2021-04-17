‘Surviving Covid- NINETEEN’ showcases the struggles of performing artists living in a pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kasey Viani found that after March 13, many of her performing arts students began descending deeper into a depression riddled with suicidal thoughts.

“Surviving Covid- NINETEEN” is a film depicting what her students were living through, having what felt like their entire lives ripped from them.

Amid the pandemic, Viani launched Viani’s Performing Arts Academy, where she is Director/Founder and film Director/Producer and the place she has found a new way to get her students on stage in a post-coronavirus world.

Viani joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss her and her students’ journeys navigating COVID-19.

Watch the film’s trailer here.