Susan Crabtree explains the dangers of ballot harvesting and why it should be illegal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to send vote-by-mail ballots to every voter registered for the November general election, citing concerns about coronavirus-related social distancing.

This comes after growing concern from some on the left over potentially spreading coronavirus at voting locations.

But what are the liabilities of switching to mail-in voting?

Susan Crabtree wrote about the Dems push for mail-in voting in an article on Real Clear Politics. She wrote the Dems push, “has the unintended consequence of negating the rationale for ballot harvesting, opponents argue. If everyone has the ability to drop their ballots in the mail for any reason, as Californians already do, there’s no need for campaign surrogates or those from a third party to go door to door, endangering the public health, critics of the practice say.”

Crabtree spoke with KUSI News via Skype about why we should be wary of switching to a mail-in voting system in November, and why ballot harvesting should be illegal.

Susan Crabtree’s full story on mail-in voting can be read here.

Dems' say they want expanded mail-in voting to safeguard voters' health amid #coronavirus lock-downs, but what about the safety of ballot-harvesting? Dems aren't saying…with CA-25 special election 3 weeks away https://t.co/9T4bQgrjoD — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 24, 2020