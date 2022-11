‘Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ walk kicks off from Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18.

It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski went live at the walk to showcase breast cancer awareness and support in San Diego.