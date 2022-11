Susan G. Komen 3-day walk starts Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18.

It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease.

The director of public relations for the organization, Deb Song, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event.